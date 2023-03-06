Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:03:28 2023-03-06 pm EST
256.60 USD   +0.51%
S&P 500 barely gains ahead of Powell testimony, jobs report

03/06/2023 | 04:54pm EST
*

Apple rises as Goldman begins coverage with 'buy'

*

Silvergate shares tumble after it suspends payments network

*

Factory orders fall in January

*

Indexes: Dow up 0.12%, S&P up 0.07%, Nasdaq down 0.11%

March 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed barely higher on Monday, giving up most of its earlier gains as investors were cautious ahead of this week's testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the closely watched U.S. jobs report.

Earlier in the session the indexes looked much stronger with the Nasdaq gaining more than 1% before closing lower. The biggest boost had come from iPhone maker Apple Inc after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "buy" rating.

But equities gave up earlier gains as yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes and the 2-year Treasuries yield came back from early declines after data showed new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell less than expected in January.

Rising bond yields tend to weigh on equity valuations, particularly those of growth and technology stocks, as higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows.

"The market is in a holding pattern because this week will be key to shedding light on what's going on with the U.S. economy," said Irene Tunkel, chief U.S. equity strategist for BCA Research in New York, who plans to keep a close watch on February's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due out Friday.

"People are worried about the jobs number and the economic data because they're worried about what the Fed will do. Ultimately all roads lead to the Fed."

And with potential Fed rate hikes their key concern, Monday's data had already dampened investor enthusiasm, said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"The market pullback was because there is still a lot of work to do on inflation," said Cruz. "We're not seeing the type of demand slowdown we need to see. The whole point of the Fed hiking rates is to slow down the economy."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.47 points, or 0.12%, to 33,431.44; the S&P 500 gained 2.78 points, or 0.07%, at 4,048.42; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.27 points, or 0.11%, to 11,675.74.

Among the S&P's 11 major industry sectors, six ended the day higher. The commodity-linked materials sector was the biggest decliner, falling 1.7%, after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%.

The technology sector was the top gainer, with the biggest lift from Apple, which closed up 1.9%. Other strong boosts came from Microsoft Corp, which added 0.6%, and Google parent Alphabet Inc, which rose 1.6%.

The three main U.S. stock indexes had rallied on Friday and notched weekly gains after comments from Fed policymakers calmed jitters around aggressive rate hikes.

But San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Saturday that if inflation and labor market data continue to come in hotter than expected, interest rates would need to go higher and stay there longer than Fed policymakers had projected in December.

Investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate hiking path when Powell testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since Powell last spoke strong economic data and hotter than expected inflation have raised concerns the Fed will raise rates higher than expected or keep them higher for longer.

Traders expect at least three more 25-basis-point hikes this year and see interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from 4.67% now.

Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies were volatile after Silvergate Capital Corp pulled the plug on its crypto payments network and raised doubts about the company's ability to stay in business. Silvergate shares closed down 6.2% while crypto bank peer Signature Bank fell 2.5%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.69-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.94-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 85 new highs and 92 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 10.57 billion shares changed hands compared with the 10.98 billion moving average for the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Sruthi Shankar, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.58% 95.13 Delayed Quote.6.14%
APPLE INC. 1.85% 153.83 Delayed Quote.16.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.35% 0.67303 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.20248 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.73447 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.12% 33431.44 Real-time Quote.0.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.54% 1.06824 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012226 Delayed Quote.1.27%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.62% 256.87 Delayed Quote.6.45%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.11% 11675.74 Real-time Quote.11.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.61955 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
SIGNATURE BANK -2.47% 110.89 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -6.24% 5.41 Delayed Quote.-66.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 258 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 1 900 B 1 900 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
EV / Sales 2024 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 255,29 $
Average target price 292,02 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.45%1 900 329
SYNOPSYS INC.15.10%55 971
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.32%53 633
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.66%51 658
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.96%45 499
SEA LIMITED26.22%36 889