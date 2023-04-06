S&P 500 climbs as investors eye upcoming jobs data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs jump in March
Non-farm payrolls data due on Friday
AMC jumps as court order hinders stock conversion plan
Indexes: S&P 500 +0.31%, Nasdaq +0.74%, Dow +0.01%
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose in choppy trade on Thursday,
helped in part by a rally in Alphabet shares as investors
awaited fresh jobs data following recent signs of a slowing
economy.
Alphabet Inc climbed 3.5% and Microsoft
added 2.2%, both providing more fuel than any other
stocks for the S&P 500's gain for the session. Alphabet's Google
unit
plans to add
artificial intelligence features to its search engine, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Adding to recent data hinting at a weak labor market,
initial jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for
the week ended April 1, versus expectations of 200,000 claims.
The Labor Department's data from the prior week was revised
to show 48,000 more applications were received.
Wall Street has lost ground in recent days in reaction to
signs of a slowing economy, including weak data on private
payrolls and job openings earlier this week.
That marked a change from recent months, when investors
cheered weak economic data on the basis that it might mean the
Fed's interest rate hikes were working and that the Fed could
ease up on its campaign to rein in decades-high inflation.
Interest rate futures imply traders are divided about
whether the Fed will raise its target rate or keep it steady at
its upcoming May meeting, according to CME Group's Fedwatch
tool.
"The market is trying to decide whether the 'growth and
recession' scare or the 'Fed hiking' scare are more meaningful
to prices, and so it's waffling between whether a softening
labor market is good news because it gets the Fed to pause in
May or bad news because it means the recession is actually
coming," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at
Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.
Focus now shifts to the more comprehensive report on
non-farm payrolls, which are expected to have increased by
239,000 in March, down from the 311,000 jobs added in the prior
month. That report is due on Friday, when the U.S. stock market
will be closed for the Good Friday holiday.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed in afternoon trading
after opening the session with losses.
Even as the S&P 500 traded in positive territory, most
of its components were down for the day, with declining stocks
outnumbering rising ones by a 1.3-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 was up 0.31% at 4,103.20 points.
The Nasdaq gained 0.74% to 12,085.48 points, while the
Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.01% at 33,486.93 points.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, six declined, led
lower by energy, down 0.85%, followed by a 0.47% loss in
materials.
Big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup will be among companies kicking off the
quarterly reporting season next week, with investors eager for
updates on the health of the sector after a recent banking
crisis.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc surged 26% after a
U.S. court denied the theater operator's request to lift a
status quo order necessary for its plan to convert preferred
shares to common shares.
Levi Strauss & Co dropped 15% after the apparel
maker posted a fall in quarterly profit.
The S&P 500 posted six new highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 150 new lows.
