S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat; investors eye Fed, earnings

* Apple, Amazon.com among companies to report earnings this
week
* FOMC to kick off two-day policy meeting from Tuesday
* Miner Newmont falls after raising annual cost forecast
* Indexes: Dow up 0.3%, S&P 500 up 0.1%, Nasdaq down 0.4%
NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 see-sawed on
Monday and ended close to unchanged as investors girded for an
expected rate hike at a Federal Reserve meeting this week and
earnings from several large-cap growth companies.
The Nasdaq ended lower, and S&P 500 technology and
consumer discretionary led declines among major S&P
sectors. The energy sector gained along with oil prices.
"Right now we're just in a holding pattern waiting for all
those developments to play out," said Michael O'Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.
The Fed is expected to announce a 75 basis-point rate hike
at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday,
effectively ending pandemic-era support for the U.S. economy.
Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell following the
announcement will be key, as some investors worry that
aggressive rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into recession.
This week is expected to be the busiest in the
second-quarter reporting period, with results from about 170 S&P
500 companies due. Microsoft Corp and Google-parent
Alphabet are due to report Tuesday. Apple
Inc and Amazon.com Inc are set for Thursday.
"It's a crucial earnings season for the market, especially
given the (recent) attempt by Nasdaq to climb higher," said
Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Nasdaq, which has led declines among major sectors this
year, gained more than 3% last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.75 points,
or 0.28%, to 31,990.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.21 points,
or 0.13%, to 3,966.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
51.45 points, or 0.43%, to 11,782.67.
After the closing bell, shares of Walmart were down
more than 8% after the retailer said it was cutting its forecast
for full-year profit and blamed food and fuel inflation.
S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 6.1% for the
second quarter from the year-ago period, according to IBES data
from Refinitiv. Along with inflation and rising interest rates,
investors have been concerned about the impact of currency
headwinds and lingering supply chain issues for companies this
earnings season.
Tuesday brings reports on two housing indicators - the S&P
Case-Shiller's 20-city composite and the Commerce
Department's new home sales number.
Recent housing data has suggested the sector may be a
harbinger of a cooling economy.
Newmont Corp fell 13.2% after the miner raised its
annual cost forecast and missed its second-quarter profit, hurt
by lower gold prices and inflationary pressures.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.34 billion shares, compared
with the 11.0 billion average for the full session over the last
20 trading days.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 105 new lows.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Shreyashi Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Sinead
Carew in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and
David Gregorio)