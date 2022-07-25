Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:09 2022-07-25 pm EDT
259.33 USD   -0.40%
05:03pNasdaq falls with dollar, oil rises; earnings, Fed in focus
RE
05:03pTSX ends higher on energy rally as investors await earnings, Fed rate hike
RE
04:56pS&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat; investors eye Fed, earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat; investors eye Fed, earnings

07/25/2022 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Apple, Amazon.com among companies to report earnings this week

* FOMC to kick off two-day policy meeting from Tuesday

* Miner Newmont falls after raising annual cost forecast

* Indexes: Dow up 0.3%, S&P 500 up 0.1%, Nasdaq down 0.4%

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 see-sawed on Monday and ended close to unchanged as investors girded for an expected rate hike at a Federal Reserve meeting this week and earnings from several large-cap growth companies.

The Nasdaq ended lower, and S&P 500 technology and consumer discretionary led declines among major S&P sectors. The energy sector gained along with oil prices.

"Right now we're just in a holding pattern waiting for all those developments to play out," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Fed is expected to announce a 75 basis-point rate hike at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, effectively ending pandemic-era support for the U.S. economy.

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell following the announcement will be key, as some investors worry that aggressive rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into recession.

This week is expected to be the busiest in the second-quarter reporting period, with results from about 170 S&P 500 companies due. Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet are due to report Tuesday. Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc are set for Thursday.

"It's a crucial earnings season for the market, especially given the (recent) attempt by Nasdaq to climb higher," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Nasdaq, which has led declines among major sectors this year, gained more than 3% last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.75 points, or 0.28%, to 31,990.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.21 points, or 0.13%, to 3,966.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.45 points, or 0.43%, to 11,782.67.

After the closing bell, shares of Walmart were down more than 8% after the retailer said it was cutting its forecast for full-year profit and blamed food and fuel inflation.

S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 6.1% for the second quarter from the year-ago period, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Along with inflation and rising interest rates, investors have been concerned about the impact of currency headwinds and lingering supply chain issues for companies this earnings season.

Tuesday brings reports on two housing indicators - the S&P Case-Shiller's 20-city composite and the Commerce Department's new home sales number.

Recent housing data has suggested the sector may be a harbinger of a cooling economy.

Newmont Corp fell 13.2% after the miner raised its annual cost forecast and missed its second-quarter profit, hurt by lower gold prices and inflationary pressures.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.34 billion shares, compared with the 11.0 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 105 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.36% 107.51 Delayed Quote.-25.51%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.05% 121.14 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
APPLE INC. -0.74% 152.95 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.59% 258.83 Delayed Quote.-22.59%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:03pNasdaq falls with dollar, oil rises; earnings, Fed in focus
RE
05:03pTSX ends higher on energy rally as investors await earnings, Fed rate hike
RE
04:56pS&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat; investors eye Fed, earnings
RE
04:56pUS Stocks Close Mixed Monday Ahead of Big Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting Later This Week
MT
04:40pUS Stocks Close Mixed Monday Ahead of Big Tech Earnings, Fed Policy Meeting
MT
04:00pWall Street ends choppy session nearly flat; investors eye Fed, earnings
RE
03:05pStocks fall with dollar while oil rises; earnings and Fed meeting are in focus
RE
02:48pIndexes ease as investors brace for key earnings, Fed
RE
01:34pMIDDAY REPORT : US Equity Indices Search for Direction While Treasury Yields Advance With ..
MT
12:43pRosenblatt Securities Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $330 From $349, Maintains Buy R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 72 950 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 1 947 B 1 947 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,49x
EV / Sales 2023 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 260,36 $
Average target price 345,92 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.59%1 947 241
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.53%52 922
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.27%51 710
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%51 564
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.00%46 248
SEA LIMITED-65.44%43 279