Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
08/18 04:59:59 pm
212 USD   +0.82%
04:51pS&P 500 record close relegates COVID-19 sell-off to history books
RE
04:27pDetached from reality? Why U.S. stocks just hit a new high
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
S&P 500 record close relegates COVID-19 sell-off to history books

08/18/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, completing its recovery from the stock market crash after the onset of the coronavirus crisis in February.

The index ended at 3,389.78 points, above the previous record close of 3,386.15 on Feb 19. Earlier it topped the old intraday high of 3,393.52 hit the same day, further underlining the disconnect between a rally driven by trillions of dollars in government stimulus and a recession-hit U.S. economy.

The record confirms, according to a widely accepted definition, that Wall Street's most closely followed index entered a bull market after hitting its pandemic low on March 23. It has surged about 55% since then. It makes the bear market that started in late February the S&P 500's shortest ever.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in June was the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to reclaim record highs as investors gravitated to stocks including Amazon.com and Netflix seen as stay-at-home winners from COVID-19 lockdowns.

It has taken the benchmark S&P 500 about two months longer as surging COVID-19 cases sparked fears of another round of shutdowns that would again cripple business activity and crush U.S. corporate earnings.

On the day, the S&P 500 gained 0.23%. The Nasdaq gained 0.73%, hitting another high, and the Dow Jones Industrials, which is still about 6% below its February highs, slipped 0.24%.

Of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the technology index , which includes Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp , has climbed about 25% this year, while the consumer discretionary index, which includes Amazon, has jumped 23%. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Alden Bentley in New York; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.09% 3312.49 Delayed Quote.72.22%
APPLE INC. 0.83% 462.25 Delayed Quote.56.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 27778.07 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.58% 211.49 Delayed Quote.33.34%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 11399.032648 Delayed Quote.29.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.73% 11210.843358 Delayed Quote.24.04%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.97% 491.87 Delayed Quote.49.07%
S&P 500 0.23% 3389.78 Delayed Quote.4.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 1 591 B 1 591 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,64x
EV / Sales 2022 8,58x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 229,59 $
Last Close Price 210,28 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.34%1 591 326
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.291.17%75 082
SEA LIMITED233.86%63 511
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC36.57%40 753
SPLUNK INC.30.20%30 979
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.90%30 534
Categories
