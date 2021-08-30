Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
S&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk

08/30/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* S&P 500 tracks longest monthly winning streak since 2018

* Indexes: S&P up 0.43%, Nasdaq up 0.9%, Dow down 0.16%

* Energy stocks weighed by Ida aftermath uncertainty

* PayPal gains on report it is exploring a stock-trading platform

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq topped their record closes once again on Monday, bolstered by technology stocks, as last week's dovish comments from the Federal Reserve on tapering its monetary stimulus refocused investors' minds on economic growth.

It was the fourth record closing high in five sessions for the S&P, and the fifth in six sessions for the Nasdaq, runs only interrupted by jitters ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

Ultimately, these worries were unfounded as Powell said on Friday the central bank would continue to be cautious in its approach to tapering its massive pandemic-era stimulus, while reaffirming a steady economic recovery.

"It's now clear that there's going to still be an extraordinary amount of support for this economy, probably until November," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA.

"Some investors are thinking that tapering might not even start this year, but the one thing that everyone can agree on is that Chair Powell has signaled they are in no rush to raise interest rates and he's disconnected tapering with rate-hike timing."

With this in mind, investors turned to high-growth tech stocks which tend to benefit from expectations of lower rates because their value rests heavily on future earnings.

Apple Inc jumped 3% to an all-time high, while Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc rose between 0.4% and 2.1%, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform the S&P 500 and the Dow.

The benchmark index is tracking its longest monthly winning streak since 2018 on the promise of easy money, with investors shrugging off signs of a slowing economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases.

The S&P 500 has risen 3% so far in August - a seasonally weak period for stocks - and Wells Fargo analysts said last week they expect the index to rise another 8% by the end of the year.

It is also on track to log one of its best year-to-date returns through August of the past six decades, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade Financial.

The S&P 500 gained 19.42 points, or 0.43%, to 4,528.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 136.39 points, or 0.9%, to 15,265.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.96 points, or 0.16%, to 35,399.84,

While U.S. crude prices rose 0.7% on Monday, energy stocks broadly slipped as investors fretted about possible longer-term impacts from Hurricane Ida, which roared ashore on Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a major hub for the U.S. offshore oil industry.

The energy index fell 1.2%, with only the financials benchmark dropping further on the day, as bank stocks reacted to falling bond yields.

PayPal Holdings Inc advanced 3.6% on a CNBC report that the financial services firm was exploring the development of a stocks trading platform for its U.S. customers. The news helped send Robinhood Markets Inc down 6.9%.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.77 billion shares, compared with the 8.95 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The S&P 500 posted 77 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 153 new highs and 34 new lows. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.41% 2891.81 Delayed Quote.64.33%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.15% 3421.57 Delayed Quote.2.85%
APPLE INC. 3.04% 153.12 Delayed Quote.11.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.29% 303.59 Delayed Quote.34.75%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 3.64% 288.47 Delayed Quote.18.84%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -6.89% 43.64 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 B - -
Net income 2022 66 147 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 2 252 B 2 252 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,88x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 299,72 $
Average target price 330,93 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.75%2 252 363
SEA LIMITED61.28%172 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.03%101 264
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC53.22%90 175
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE46.67%75 570
SYNOPSYS INC.27.99%50 602