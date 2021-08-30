S&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* S&P 500 tracks longest monthly winning streak since 2018
* Indexes: S&P up 0.43%, Nasdaq up 0.9%, Dow down 0.16%
* Energy stocks weighed by Ida aftermath uncertainty
* PayPal gains on report it is exploring a stock-trading
platform
Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq topped their
record closes once again on Monday, bolstered by technology
stocks, as last week's dovish comments from the Federal Reserve
on tapering its monetary stimulus refocused investors' minds on
economic growth.
It was the fourth record closing high in five sessions for
the S&P, and the fifth in six sessions for the Nasdaq, runs only
interrupted by jitters ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's
Jackson Hole speech.
Ultimately, these worries were unfounded as Powell said on
Friday the central bank would continue to be cautious in its
approach to tapering its massive pandemic-era stimulus, while
reaffirming a steady economic recovery.
"It's now clear that there's going to still be an
extraordinary amount of support for this economy, probably until
November," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas
at OANDA.
"Some investors are thinking that tapering might not even
start this year, but the one thing that everyone can agree on is
that Chair Powell has signaled they are in no rush to raise
interest rates and he's disconnected tapering with rate-hike
timing."
With this in mind, investors turned to high-growth tech
stocks which tend to benefit from expectations of lower rates
because their value rests heavily on future earnings.
Apple Inc jumped 3% to an all-time high, while
Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Google-owner
Alphabet Inc rose between 0.4% and 2.1%, helping the
tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform the S&P 500 and the Dow.
The benchmark index is tracking its longest monthly
winning streak since 2018 on the promise of easy money, with
investors shrugging off signs of a slowing economic recovery and
surging COVID-19 cases.
The S&P 500 has risen 3% so far in August - a seasonally
weak period for stocks - and Wells Fargo analysts said last week
they expect the index to rise another 8% by the end of the year.
It is also on track to log one of its best year-to-date
returns through August of the past six decades, said Chris
Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade Financial.
The S&P 500 gained 19.42 points, or 0.43%, to
4,528.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 136.39 points,
or 0.9%, to 15,265.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 55.96 points, or 0.16%, to 35,399.84,
While U.S. crude prices rose 0.7% on Monday, energy stocks
broadly slipped as investors fretted about possible longer-term
impacts from Hurricane Ida, which roared ashore on Sunday near
Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a major hub for the U.S. offshore oil
industry.
The energy index fell 1.2%, with only the financials
benchmark dropping further on the day, as bank stocks
reacted to falling bond yields.
PayPal Holdings Inc advanced 3.6% on a CNBC report
that the financial services firm was exploring the development
of a stocks trading platform for its U.S. customers. The news
helped send Robinhood Markets Inc down 6.9%.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.77 billion shares, compared
with the 8.95 billion average for the full session over the last
20 trading days.
The S&P 500 posted 77 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 153 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru and David French in
New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Lisa Shumaker)