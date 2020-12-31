Log in
Equities
Nasdaq
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12/31 02:23:40 pm
220.365
USD
-0.59%
02:06p
MICROSOFT
: SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
01:55p
MICROSOFT
: SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
01:15p
Microsoft Hacked in Russia-Linked SolarWinds Cyberattack
DJ
Analyst Recommendations
SOLARWINDS HACKERS WERE ABLE TO ACCESS MICROSOFT SOURCE CODE -MICROSOFT BLOG POST
12/31/2020 | 01:07pm EST
SOLARWINDS HACKERS WERE ABLE TO ACCESS MICROSOFT SOURCE CODE -MICROSOFT BLOG POST
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:06p
MICROSOFT
: SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
01:15p
Microsoft Hacked in Russia-Linked SolarWinds Cyberattack
DJ
01:07p
Solarwinds hackers were able to access microsoft source code -microsoft blog ..
RE
10:37a
Wall Street set to end pandemic year on strong note
RE
12/30
MICROSOFT
: to Benefit for Years as Companies Accelerate Move to Cloud Platforms..
MT
12/30
CHIEF DATA ANALYTICS OFFICER JOHN KA
: Thanks to Congress, the FCC can now updat..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
158 B
-
-
Net income 2021
51 416 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
76 102 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
32,8x
Yield 2021
0,99%
Capitalization
1 676 B
1 676 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
10,1x
EV / Sales 2022
9,05x
Nbr of Employees
163 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
38
Average target price
243,96 $
Last Close Price
221,68 $
Spread / Highest target
25,4%
Spread / Average Target
10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-18,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Satya Nadella
Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith
President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson
Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer
COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
42.14%
1 676 011
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
419.40%
101 075
SEA LIMITED
389.18%
100 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
94.48%
58 323
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
14.33%
53 797
SYNOPSYS INC.
84.56%
39 316
Categories
