Microsoft Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SOLARWINDS HACKERS WERE ABLE TO ACCESS MICROSOFT SOURCE CODE -MICROSOFT BLOG POST

12/31/2020 | 01:07pm EST
SOLARWINDS HACKERS WERE ABLE TO ACCESS MICROSOFT SOURCE CODE -MICROSOFT BLOG POST


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 416 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 1 676 B 1 676 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 243,96 $
Last Close Price 221,68 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.14%1 676 011
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.419.40%101 075
SEA LIMITED389.18%100 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC94.48%58 323
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.33%53 797
SYNOPSYS INC.84.56%39 316
