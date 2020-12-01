Log in
216 USD   +0.90%
Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal

12/01/2020 | 05:44pm EST
(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc is buying workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc in a $27.7 billion deal, the biggest software deal in a year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of professionals across the globe to work remotely.

The deal will bolster the enterprise portfolio of Salesforce, which now hopes to provide a unified platform for businesses to connect their employees, customers and partners with each other and the apps they use.

For Slack, the deal comes as it struggles to fully capitalize on the switch to remote working during the pandemic in the face of fierce competition from Microsoft Corp's Teams and other workplace apps.

Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share, or $45.5 per share based on Salesforce's closing price on Tuesday.

The offer represents a premium of 54% since the first report emerged last week about the deal talks.

Slack shares fell marginally to $43.8 in extended trading on Tuesday, while Salesforce's stock declined nearly 4%.

"(Salesforce) shares will likely be range-bound in the short term given the large transaction, but we are believers in the benefits of this deal to CRM and see shares recovering," Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow said.

Separately, Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $5.42 billion on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate of $5.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Salesforce also said Chief Financial Officer Mark Hawkins would retire in January, and will be replaced by Chief Legal Officer Amy Weaver.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil, Stephen Nellis and Krystal Hu; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 6.45% 143.24 Delayed Quote.-25.09%
HAWKINS, INC. 1.67% 51.02 Delayed Quote.13.45%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.00% 216.21 Delayed Quote.36.48%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -1.81% 241.35 Delayed Quote.51.13%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.24% 43.84 Delayed Quote.90.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 344 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 1 618 B 1 618 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,76x
EV / Sales 2022 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 242,47 $
Last Close Price 214,07 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.48%1 618 475
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.603.06%136 056
SEA LIMITED348.46%89 096
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC87.01%56 083
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.80%48 312
SYNOPSYS INC.63.43%34 526
