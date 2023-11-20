Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on X that his and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's "top priority remains to ensure OpenAI continues to thrive".
(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)
