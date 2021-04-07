Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Save the date: Higher Education Reimagined is coming April 22

04/07/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
Over 149 million new jobs are expected to emerge by 2025 in the tech industry alone. At the same time, the unprecedented public health crisis is accelerating the pace and expanding the scale of change in education. With greater competition for student admissions, new flexible learning models, and a growing emphasis on value, experiences, and employability, universities more than ever need to take a student-centric approach to deliver personalized experiences for each student.

Reimagining higher education is essential to not only prepare a diverse set of learners for success in the future, but also to deliver the experiences that today's digital natives and lifelong learners expect. If we've learned anything from the past year, it's that now is the time to reimagine the experience for students and educators around the world.

On Thursday, April 22, join Microsoft at Higher Education Reimagined to explore how to prepare today's students for the workforce of the future, how to harness data to reimagine the student experience, and the shift to student-centered learning. Save the date and join us for this free event.

In the opening keynote, Microsoft President Brad Smith and Anthony Salcito, Vice President of Education, will share their views on what is needed to prepare higher education students and institutions for the future and Microsoft's role in a higher education reimagined.

Following the keynote, we'll host the following sessions:

Save the date to your calendar and join us on April 22 for Higher Education Reimagined. On-demand sessions will also be available after the event. For more information, see Microsoft in higher education.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
