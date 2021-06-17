Log in
Season 1 finale of Envision: A time for digital optimism

06/17/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
It's a wrap on Season 1 of Envision. We finished the online series with a sense of optimism and an eye toward the future.

This past year has been a proving ground for so many organizations to test their digital transformation progress, to become more agile and resilient, and to reimagine their business for the future. It's an exciting time to be in tech! Now, how can leaders use technology for the hybrid future that lies ahead, helping them move faster and driving continuous innovation?

We explored this and other timely topics during the Envision Season 1 finale. Envision is our series for business leaders presented by Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business, joined GSK Chief Digital and Technology Officer Karenann Terrell for a conversation on the key issues leaders need to be considering, the importance of making the right technology investments, and why now is a time for great optimism.

I also had the pleasure to talk with Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O'Lakes. We talked about the power of a growth mindset and the effect it has had on both her personal leadership journey and the digital transformation of Land O'Lakes. Achieving big goals requires resilience and the ability to pivot and grow. Thank you to Beth. I really enjoyed meeting a great business leader, technology leader and fellow member of the LGBTQI+ community.

During a discussion on the hybrid workplace, Florin Rotar, executive for Global Modern Workplace at Avanade, and Alysa Taylor, corporate vice president of Business Applications and Global Industry Marketing at Microsoft, agreed that hybrid work is here to stay and will require leaders to think differently and adopt new operating models. This is a current topic for all of our organizations. What's clear is that there's no one-size-fits-all solution, and the needs of each industry, company and team are different. Flexibility and a data-driven approach are essential to be successful in the hybrid workplace.

We heard from Julie Brill, Microsoft's chief privacy officer, about the evolving landscape of data privacy and protection, and how privacy will be crucial for organizations to build customer trust and gain a competitive edge. In addition, Microsoft Chief Responsible AI Officer Natasha Crampton and Avanade global lead of digital ethics Chris McClean shared their thoughts on the rapid advances in AI technology and how companies can create a responsible AI framework.

Finally, Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson gave an inspiring talk with Emma McGuigan, global lead of Accenture Intelligent Platform Services, about the impact his organization is making in underserved communities, and how he has applied the lessons he learned in sports to his business and philanthropic endeavors.

Following the main broadcast, Envision attendees had the opportunity to join one of four 'industry perspectives' segments focused on how technology is shaping the future of financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail, offering valuable insights for all business leaders.

If you missed the episode, be sure to watch the on-demand segments, browse related resources and get ready for even more at the all-new Season 2 of Envision beginning in October. Visit the Envision website to register.

Tags: business, digital transformation, Envision

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
