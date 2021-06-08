Singapore says will make needed changes to corporate tax once consensus on G7 plan

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Singapore, a regional hub for
technology firms, will change its tax system as needed once
there is a global consensus, its finance minister said on
Tuesday, after the world's rich nations agreed there should be a
minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.
Singapore, a low-tax jurisdiction where several
multinationals including Alphabet's Google, Microsoft
and Facebook have regional headquarters, has a
rate of 17% but provides incentives and schemes which reduce the
effective rate.
The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on
Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least
15%, and experts say that could lead to a gradual phasing out of
concessionary tax rates in Singapore.
Responding to the G7 agreement, Singapore's Finance Minister
Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post, that the city-state's
authorities would make any necessary changes to the corporate
tax system "when a global consensus is reached."
The G7's proposals are seen targeting technology companies
that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits
to intellectual property held in low-tax jurisdictions.
"The new rules should not inadvertently weaken the
incentives for businesses to invest and innovate," Wong said in
a Facebook post. "Otherwise, countries will all be worse off,
fighting over our share of a shrinking revenue pie."
Wong said it was too early to assess the impact on revenue
from the G7 proposals.
The G7 agreement "spells bad news for Singapore as it is
likely to have an overall negative impact on Singapore's
competitiveness to attract global companies," said Simon Poh,
professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore
Business School.
Singapore's competitiveness was not just based on its low
tax rates and generous incentive programme, according to Wong.
A reliable legal system, skilled workforce, strong
infrastructure and high living standards are often cited by
international firms as reasons for locating in Singapore.
"Trust, reliability and integrity are ultimately what makes
Singapore an attractive place for substantial economic
activities," Wong said.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)