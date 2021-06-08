Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore says will make needed changes to corporate tax once consensus on G7 plan

06/08/2021 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Singapore, a regional hub for technology firms, will change its tax system as needed once there is a global consensus, its finance minister said on Tuesday, after the world's rich nations agreed there should be a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

Singapore, a low-tax jurisdiction where several multinationals including Alphabet's Google, Microsoft and Facebook have regional headquarters, has a rate of 17% but provides incentives and schemes which reduce the effective rate.

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, and experts say that could lead to a gradual phasing out of concessionary tax rates in Singapore.

Responding to the G7 agreement, Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post, that the city-state's authorities would make any necessary changes to the corporate tax system "when a global consensus is reached."

The G7's proposals are seen targeting technology companies that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits to intellectual property held in low-tax jurisdictions.

"The new rules should not inadvertently weaken the incentives for businesses to invest and innovate," Wong said in a Facebook post. "Otherwise, countries will all be worse off, fighting over our share of a shrinking revenue pie."

Wong said it was too early to assess the impact on revenue from the G7 proposals.

The G7 agreement "spells bad news for Singapore as it is likely to have an overall negative impact on Singapore's competitiveness to attract global companies," said Simon Poh, professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore Business School.

Singapore's competitiveness was not just based on its low tax rates and generous incentive programme, according to Wong.

A reliable legal system, skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and high living standards are often cited by international firms as reasons for locating in Singapore.

"Trust, reliability and integrity are ultimately what makes Singapore an attractive place for substantial economic activities," Wong said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.36% 2402.3 Delayed Quote.37.07%
FACEBOOK INC 1.89% 336.58 Delayed Quote.23.22%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.20% 253.81 Delayed Quote.12.76%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:39aSingapore says will make needed changes to corporate tax once consensus on G7..
RE
06/07Infosys to Boost Archrock's Field Operations with Digital Enhancements
MT
06/07Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI's All-Country World Index
RE
06/07Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI's All-Country World Index
RE
06/07Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
RE
06/07FACTBOX : Top takeaways from Apple's Developers Conference
RE
06/07Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
RE
06/07MICROSOFT  : Gaming your way to relaxation
PU
06/07MICROSOFT  : M12 partners with Black Venture Capital Consortium to welcome Ventu..
PU
06/07Stocks hover near record highs, oil hits two-year high
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 358 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 1 912 B 1 912 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 294,20 $
Last Close Price 253,81 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.76%1 911 589
SEA LIMITED29.02%134 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.58%99 001
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.53%59 594
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.45%56 737
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.86%45 098