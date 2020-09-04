Softbank bets heavily on option purchases, primarily in tech sector -sources

Sept 4 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp made
significant option purchases in the U.S. stock market in recent
weeks as a way of temporarily investing some of its proceeds
from asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
In August, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had
announced a new investment management subsidiary that would park
excess cash from a massive asset sale program in liquid stocks.
So far, SoftBank has spent roughly $10 billion buying
shares. It has also spent more buying derivatives in U.S.
stocks, the sources said. The Financial Times first reported on
these derivative purchases on Friday.
A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment.
SoftBank has already built a stake worth around $1.2 billion
in e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, according to
regulatory filings.
In addition to Amazon, the Japanese tech conglomerate has
built stakes in Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, according to
the filings.
In total, SoftBank has injected roughly $4 billion building
up these stakes.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Anirban Sen in
Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)