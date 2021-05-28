Software provider Sprinklr reveals 19% jump in revenue in IPO filing

May 28 (Reuters) - Software startup Sprinklr on Friday made
public its plans for a stock market listing in the United
States, revealing a 19.3% rise in annual revenue.
Sprinklr, which counts Microsoft Corp and
McDonald's Corp as customers, provides software that
helps its clients with marketing, advertising and customer
engagement.
The company reported total revenue of about $386.9 million
in the year ended Jan. 31, while its annual net attributable
loss widened to $41.2 million from $39.1 million.
Total revenue for the three months ended April 30 rose 19.3%
to about $111 million.
Sprinklr began in 2009 in a spare bedroom in founder and
Chief Executive Officer Ragy Thomas's house in New Jersey. The
company now has over 2,000 employees globally, according to its
website.
It was valued at $2.7 billion after raising $200 million
from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in September last
year. Sprinklr also counts Singapore-based investment firm
Temasek, Battery Ventures and ICONIQ Capital among its backers.
Sprinklr confidentially submitted paperwork for its IPO in
March, with the company's plans coming at a time when the U.S.
IPO market is going through an unprecedented bull run, led
mainly by technology stocks which have seen high investor
demand.
Coinbase Global Inc, Roblox Corp, Affirm
Holdings Inc and Coupang Inc all popped in
their market debuts this year.
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays and Wells
Fargo Securities are among the lead underwriters for Sprinklr's
IPO. The company said it will apply to list its shares on the
New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CXM".
