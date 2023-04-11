Spain asks EU data protection board to discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT

MADRID/MILAN/PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Spain's data
protection agency has asked the European Union's privacy
watchdog to evaluate privacy concerns surrounding OpenAI's
ChatGPT, the agency told Reuters on Tuesday, as global scrutiny
of artificial intelligence (AI) systems intensifies.
News of the request by the AEPD came as France's privacy
watchdog CNIL said it was investigating several complaints about
ChatGPT and Italy's data regulator was reviewing measures
proposed by Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI in response to
concerns that led the regulator on March 31 to ban the chatbot
temporarily. The Italian regulator's board was meeting on
Tuesday.
The Biden administration also said it was seeking public
comments on potential accountability measures for AI systems as
questions loom about its impact on national security and
education.
"The AEPD understands that global processing operations that
may have a significant impact on the rights of individuals
require coordinated decisions at European level," a spokesperson
for the agency said in an emailed statement.
"Therefore, in the short term, it has requested that the
issue of ChatGPT be included in the next Plenary of the European
Data Protection Committee, so that harmonised actions can be
implemented within the framework of the application of the
General Data Protection Regulation."
A plenary meeting of the European Data Protection Board
(EDBP), which includes representatives of national data privacy
watchdogs, is scheduled for April 13.
It was not immediately clear whether the ChatGPT topic would
be discussed at the scheduled meeting this week.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, EDPB said it was not
able to share information about meetings. The EDPB is generally
not involved in investigations at a national level, which would
the responsibility of national data protection authorities, it
said.
The Italian regulator move has piqued the interest of other
privacy regulators in Europe who are studying if harsher
measures are needed for chatbots and whether to coordinate such
actions.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing, Elvira Pollina and Silvia Aloisi,
additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Writing by David Latona;
Editing by Josephine Mason and Alex Richardson)