  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:31:56 2023-01-24 pm EST
242.05 USD   -0.22%
12:20pStocks, dollar slip on soft data, corporate outlooks
RE
11:40aGlobal markets live: GE, J&J, Verizon, Lockheed Martin, Halliburton...
MS
09:50aTRADING UPDATES: Accrol builds paper mill; Netcall interim revenue up
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks, dollar slip on soft data, corporate outlooks

01/24/2023 | 12:20pm EST
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes and the dollar were flat on Tuesday after bellwether companies posted some profit beats but warned of a tough year ahead, while data showed U.S. business activity contracted for the seventh straight month in January.

S&P Global's Flash U.S. Composite Output Index last month rose to 46.6, below a reading of 50 where growth begins, and companies reported soft demand amid high inflation that remained a headwind to customer spending.

Chris Williamson, an economist at S&P Global, said in a statement the survey indicated input costs have accelerated into the new year, partly due to upward wage pressures, which could encourage further aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The three major U.S. stock indexes fell as corporate results from bellwethers including 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon and GE showed some profit beats but warned of a tough year ahead.

"You had this monster move in tech year-to-date, and now we have to face the music of 'do they deliver consistent with the optimism or do they under-deliver,?'" said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC, referring to Nasdaq's almost 10% gain so far this year.

Microsoft reports after the bell. "That's going to really tell us where we are if the optimism is justified," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.05%, the S&P 500 lost 0.05% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03%.

Earlier in Europe, S&P Global data for the euro zone reinforced expectations the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates by a further 50 basis points on Feb. 2, a day after the Fed is expected to have raised rates by 25 basis points.

Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in January, according to the survey - the latest sign that the downturn in the bloc may not be as deep as feared.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.24%.

Japan's Nikkei closed at a more than one-month high, recovering all its losses since the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak last month. Many Asian markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year.

MSCI's world index was 0.08% higher, after touching a fresh seven-month high overnight.

The euro was up 0.07% to $1.0876 against the dollar, holding near a nine-month high supported by expectations the ECB can continue to raise rates to curb inflation, without worrying too much about damaging growth.

"For the ECB, this should seal the deal for a 50-basis point hike next week," said ING economists in a note.

Treasury yields were mostly lower in choppy trading as investors looked ahead to next week's Fed policy meeting.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.9 basis points to 3.484%.

Germany's 10-year yield was steady at 2.158%.

Crude oil prices dipped on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in U.S. oil inventories.

U.S. crude recently fell 1.83% to $80.13 per barrel and Brent was at $86.49, down 1.93% on the day.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Christina Fincher, Sharon Singleton and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.64729 Delayed Quote.0.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.21% 0.70431 Delayed Quote.2.48%
BRENT OIL -1.52% 86.78 Delayed Quote.2.49%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.41% 1.13388 Delayed Quote.1.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.36% 1.23359 Delayed Quote.2.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.688042 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7483 Delayed Quote.1.27%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 33638.29 Real-time Quote.1.46%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.38% 141.452 Delayed Quote.0.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.08777 Delayed Quote.1.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.011278 Delayed Quote.0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012269 Delayed Quote.2.15%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.09% 242.33 Delayed Quote.1.15%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.11% 11354.43 Real-time Quote.8.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.65036 Delayed Quote.2.20%
NIKKEI 225 1.46% 27299.19 Real-time Quote.3.11%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.29% 441.9598 Real-time Quote.1.72%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.24% 453.38 Delayed Quote.6.97%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.24% 1048.25 Delayed Quote.7.03%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.919304 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.38% 39.464 Delayed Quote.1.52%
WTI -1.52% 80.453 Delayed Quote.0.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 196 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 1 809 B 1 809 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,18x
EV / Sales 2024 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 242,58 $
Average target price 291,72 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.15%1 808 798
SYNOPSYS INC.7.24%53 396
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.10.97%50 312
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.76%49 191
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION20.13%39 498
SEA LIMITED28.25%37 485