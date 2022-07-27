Stocks rally, dollar falls on bets for rate hike slowdown

* Federal Reserve raises rates 75 basis points
* Wall St stocks rally as Powell speaks, dollar loses ground
* U.S 10-yr Treasuries yield falls
* Energy in focus with Europe/Russia gas crisis
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. equities rose
sharply and the dollar lost ground as investors bet the Federal
Reserve would slow interest rate hikes following its
announcement on Wednesday of an increase in rates in line with
expectations.
Oil futures settled higher after a report of lower
inventories in the United States, while cuts in Russian gas
flows to Europe offset concerns about weaker demand and higher
U.S. interest rates.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury bond yields - the reference rate for
the global cost of capital - were volatile but pared most of
their declines after Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke to reporters
following the central bank's increase of its benchmark overnight
interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.
The Fed is pushing up rates to cool the sharpest inflation
since the 1980s and signaled "ongoing increases" in borrowing
costs may still be ahead despite evidence of a slowing economy.
Powell told reporters it will likely be appropriate to slow
the pace of increases as rates get more restrictive and that the
Fed wants to get to moderately restrictive levels by year-end.
He also said that a lack of visibility into the economy's
future trajectory means the Fed can only provide reliable
guidance on a "meeting by meeting" basis.
Some strategists pointed to Powell's lack of guidance for a
specific rate hike in September and his comment that previous
hikes would keep reducing inflation as potentially dovish signs.
While most asset classes chopped around after the Fed
Statement came out at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), stocks rose sharply
as Powell spoke and Treasury yields took a dive before regaining
ground.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 436.05 points,
or 1.37%, to 32,197.59, the S&P 500 gained 102.56 points,
or 2.62%, to 4,023.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added
469.85 points, or 4.06%, to 12,032.42.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 1.71%.
"The Fed's comments suggest the pace of rate hikes will slow
considerably in the coming months," said George Bory, chief
investment strategist for fixed income with Allspring Global
Investments.
Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold
Group in Minneapolis noted that Powell "acknowledged the
weakness showing up in real economic growth" and was waiting for
economic data in the next few months before giving guidance.
So this could mean "even slower real growth and better
inflation data suggesting not much more may be needed," Paulsen
said.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer and founding partner at
Cresset Capital in Chicago said Wednesday's hike highlighted the
most aggressive series of Fed moves since the 1980s when Paul
Volcker was the Fed chair.
He added that anything other than the 75 basis point
increase would have been negative: "Too little would've
undermined confidence in the Fed and too much would have
undermined confidence in the economy."
The dollar index fell 0.625%, with the euro up
0.79% to $1.0194.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.26% versus the greenback at
136.58 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2153, up 1.06% on the day.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price
to yield 2.7794%, from 2.787% late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond
last fell 34/32 in price to yield 3.0628%, from
3.008%. The 2-year note last rose 4/32 in price to
yield 2.9797%, from 3.043%.
The market was also boosted on Wednesday by quarterly
updates from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc
that helped spark a relief rally in technology and growth shares
as they boosted investor confidence in Big Tech's ability to
navigate a recession.
But weighing on the mood was Europe's fragile energy
situation with gas flows from Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline
halving on Wednesday from already reduced levels.
A complete cut-off of Russian gas to Europe by year-end and
a further 30% drop in oil exports may lead to virtually zero
European and U.S. growth next year, the IMF warned.
In energy markets U.S. crude settled up 2.4% at
$97.26 per barrel and Brent settled at $106.62, up 2.13%
on the day.
Spot gold added 1.0% to $1,734.14 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Caroline Valetkevitch, Chuck
Mikolajczak, Sujata Rao, Tom Westbrook, Ashitha Shivaprasad, and
Dhara Ranasinghe
Editing by Jane Merriman, Lisa Shumaker and Richard Pullin)