    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
274.03 USD   -2.41%
02:50aStocks slide on Beijing lockdown fears, dollar shines as rate hikes loom
RE
04/24Analysis-Bruised Wall St faces gauntlet of worries after market tumble
RE
04/24Wall St Week Ahead-Stakes are high as megacap companies highlight big earnings week
RE
Stocks slide on Beijing lockdown fears, dollar shines as rate hikes loom

04/25/2022 | 02:50am EDT
FIE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

* China stocks, yuan drop as lockdowns spread

* Aussie dollar slides 1% as greenback drives higher

* Macron victory little salve for the struggling euro

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks had their worst session in a month and a half on Monday as fears grew that Beijing was on the verge of joining Shanghai in lockdowns, while the dollar rose to a two-year high on the prospect of slower growth and higher interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 2.5% to a six-week low and the Chinese yuan skidded to a one-year trough. Oil fell nearly 4%.

State television in China reported that residents were ordered not to leave Beijing's Chaoyang district on Monday after a few dozen cases were detected over the weekend.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell 1.2% and the euro dropped 0.8% to a two-year low of $1.0707 with Sunday's re-election of Emmanuel Macron as French President offering no obstacle to the dollar's rise.

With war in Ukraine entering a third month and the lockdown of 25 million people in Shanghai about to tip in to its second month, investor sentiment is fragile amid worries that climbs in consumer prices will lead to rapid global rate rises.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.8% in Asia while FTSE futures and European futures were off by more than 1.5%. Fed funds futures have priced 150 basis points of hikes by the end of July.

Traders are also nervous that results this week at Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc run the risk of disappointment.

"I wonder whether just meeting expectations will be enough, it just feels like maybe we'll need a bit more," said Rob Carnell, ING's chief economist in Asia.

"It's guidance about the future which will be as important as anything and I suspect most of these firms are going to be coming out and saying it all looks rather uncertain, which I don't think is going to really help."

FEAR FACTOR

U.S. markets fell on Friday, when the Dow Jones had its worst day since October 2020 and the CBOE volatility index , dubbed Wall Street's "fear gauge," leapt higher.

"Concerns around rates and recession are now the biggest risks for investors" with a particular focus on demand, said Candace Browning, head of global research at Bank of America.

"Spiking food and gasoline prices plus the end of key stimulus programs has investors concerned about the low-income consumer's ability to spend."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.6% and the Shanghai composite slid more than 4%, also hit by concerns that demand is shrinking as well as frustration with tepid policy support thus far.

The middle of China's onshore currency trading band was fixed at its lowest level in eight months, seen as an official nod for the yuan's recent slide, and the yuan was sold further to a one-year low of 6.5092 per dollar.

Dalian iron ore fell more than 9%. Copper, a bellwether for economic growth, dropped 1.6% and Brent crude futures fell 3.8% to a two-week low of $102.47 a barrel.

Palm oil, meanwhile, jumped 6% and the Indonesian rupiah slid following a ban exports from Indonesia that further stokes worldwide food price pressure.

The greenback made an 18-month high on sterling at $1.2737, and reached two-months tops on the kiwi, at $0.6584, and the Aussie at $0.7153.

The higher dollar pushed spot gold 0.8% lower to $1,913 an ounce. Bitcoin hovered just below $40,000.

The Treasury market steadied. The benchmark 10-year yield was at 2.8738% while the two-year yield was at 2.6488%, off last week's highs.

This week will also see the release of U.S. growth data, European inflation figures and a Bank of Japan policy meeting, which will be watched for any hints of a response to a sharp fall in the yen, which has lost 10% in about two months.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.15% 2392.71 Delayed Quote.-17.41%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.66% 2887 Delayed Quote.-13.42%
APPLE INC. -2.78% 161.79 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.41% 274.03 Delayed Quote.-18.52%
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 72 651 M - -
Net cash 2022 86 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 2 054 B 2 054 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,90x
EV / Sales 2023 8,60x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 274,03 $
Average target price 369,06 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.52%2 054 366
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-35.67%62 178
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.20%56 943
SEA LIMITED-60.83%48 869
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.66%43 633
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.54%41 219