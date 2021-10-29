Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Students: 7 reasons to enter the 2022 Imagine Cup

10/29/2021 | 08:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 20th anniversary of the Imagine Cup is here, and you have access to more training, mentorship, and learning to develop your skills than ever before. Through hands-on innovation, you can bring your idea to life, collaborate with a global community of students, and develop career-ready skills to propel you forward.

Here are the top 7 reasons why you should sign up to join the Imagine Cup competition journey:

1. Join a global network of students

After you register, you're invited to join a virtual community of students, mentors, tech professionals, and more on Discord - a free collaboration and communication platform. Here, you'll find space to chat with other students, find teammates, ask technical questions, find mentorship, and have a virtual hub for collaboration and skill development. You'll be able to access the invite from your account page once you register for the competition.

2. Access curated training and mentorship with Microsoft professionals

All competitors have access to free training available on GitHub covering topics such as an overview of the Imagine Cup, brainstorming project ideas, getting started on Azure, and more. Once you complete all the training, you can unlock mentorship from Microsoft experts to get feedback on your ideas.

3. Develop your project pitch in the Epic Challenge

To enter the challenge, all teams have the option submit their 3 minute project pitch and proposal. Each team will have their Epic Challenge submission judged, and one winner from each region will be selected to win USD1,000 and automatically advance to the World Finals in May 2022 . Plus, the top 5 teams from each region will receive feedback from judges to improve their projects and pitches for the next round of the competition.

4. Win amazing prizes

Here's a look at everything you could win this year:

  • Epic Challenge winners will each win USD1,000 and will advance directly to the World Finals
  • All World Finals teams will receive a USD1,000 Azure grant, plus the top 12 teams will receive USD2,500, and an assigned mentor.
  • The top 3 teams will receive an additional Azure grant and move forward to the World Championship, win an additional USD2,500, and compete for the grand prize of USD100,000 and a mentoring session from Microsoft Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella.

5. Build new tech skills for your career portfolio

Have you wanted to get started with Machine Learning? Develop your own app? Build experience working as part of a team? Or maybe learn how you can develop business skills such as presenting, problem-solving, or working in a diverse team? Whatever your interest or skill level, the Imagine Cup is the place for you! On your competition journey, you'll build and learn hands-on through innovation and collaboration alongside fellow students and Microsoft professionals. Plus, you can use your project as a portfolio centerpiece as you move forward in your career!

6. Find your community and learn together to make a difference

With competition categories in Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle, you can develop a tech solution focused on the social issue you're most passionate about and collaborate with a community of fellow students who share your vision.

7. Make your impact in the world through technology

Your time is now to contribute to the world you want for the future. If you have an idea for how to help environmental or earth-related issues, tackle health and accessibility challenges, support learners globally, or shape how we live, work, and play, there's no better place to bring it to life than the Imagine Cup.

Don't miss out on the chance to grow your tech and career skills for the future and make an impact in the lives of others along the way. Register for the Imagine Cup now!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 00:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10/29New insights on cybersecurity in the age of hybrid work
PU
10/29STUDENTS : 7 reasons to enter the 2022 Imagine Cup
PU
10/29Tax calculation enhancements now available for Dynamics 365
PU
10/29Microsoft Digital Defense Report shares insights on nation-state attacks
PU
10/29Microsoft leads S&P, Nasdaq to record high
RE
10/29CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rise to Records, Shrugging Off Earnings Letdowns for Apple, Amazo..
MT
10/29Global stocks fall, U.S. dollar climbs on inflation worries
RE
10/29Wall Street shakes off Amazon, Apple weakness to end modestly higher
RE
10/29Wall Street shakes off Amazon, Apple weakness to end modestly higher
RE
10/29US Stocks Rise to Records, Shrugging Off Earnings Letdowns for Apple, Amazon, Starbucks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 048 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 2 490 B 2 490 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 331,62 $
Average target price 356,05 $
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.10%2 426 354
SEA LIMITED72.60%187 826
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC95.89%104 356
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.58%81 059
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE51.61%76 786
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.8.87%48 945