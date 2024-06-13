Shares of technology companies rallied as speculation on the artificial-intelligence boom gained steam.

Nvidia shares rose, continuing their torrid rally as speculators piled into the graphic and artificial-intelligence chips maker that has become a poster-child for AI.

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings plunged after the space-tourism company announced a reverse stock split late Wednesday.

Microsoft shares were more or less flat after The Wall Street Journal said Chief Executive Satya Nadella has plans for AI investment that go far beyond the lucrative partnership with OpenAI.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-24 1733ET