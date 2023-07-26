Shares of technology companies fell after mixed earnings and the Federal Reserve's statement.

Microsoft tumbled after a slowdown in growth at the software giant's cloud computing unit offset enthusiasm about its artificial-intelligence profits.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet rallied, and have risen roughly 44% for the year to date, bringing its price-to-earnings multiple to roughly 28 times annual earnings.

Meta Platforms surged in late trading after higher-than-anticipated revenue from ad sales and AI. Earnings for the tech industry group of the S&P 500 look set to outpace the overall earnings growth rate of the broad index, said one strategist. "Yes, they're trading at higher multiples, but their earnings have been higher than the overall market, too," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"If you look at it from a price to earnings growth perspective, maybe it's not as outlandish.

Tech stocks initially rallied after the Fed's policy statement as investors interpreted some comments as hints that the central bank was nearing the end of its rate cycle. "We've covered a lot of ground and the full effects of our tightening have yet to be felt," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at the news conference. The gains evaporated after Mr. Powell said the central bank was going to monitor wage inflation closely, and that there was a long way to go to bring inflation down to its target.

