Tech Down In Volatile Trade Ahead Of New Stock Launches -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell slightly in volatile trade as investors prepared for a new wave of stock-market debuts.

Data firm Palantir Technologies and software company Asana are both poised to launch their direct listings Wednesday -- an alternative form of initial public offering -- on the New York Stock Exchange, the biggest test yet for this still largely untested model for initial public offerings.

Security-software company McAfee filed Monday for an IPO to return the firm to public markets, reflecting renewed demand for cybersecurity in a remote-work and school age. Microsoft suffered disruptions with its Office 365 workplace software tools and its Azure cloud that disabled some users for hours.

