Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tech Down In Volatile Trade Ahead Of New Stock Launches -- Tech Roundup

09/29/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell slightly in volatile trade as investors prepared for a new wave of stock-market debuts.

Data firm Palantir Technologies and software company Asana are both poised to launch their direct listings Wednesday -- an alternative form of initial public offering -- on the New York Stock Exchange, the biggest test yet for this still largely untested model for initial public offerings.

Security-software company McAfee filed Monday for an IPO to return the firm to public markets, reflecting renewed demand for cybersecurity in a remote-work and school age. Microsoft suffered disruptions with its Office 365 workplace software tools and its Azure cloud that disabled some users for hours. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 086 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 1 585 B 1 585 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,59x
EV / Sales 2022 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 232,83 $
Last Close Price 209,44 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.78%1 584 969
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.616.73%138 701
SEA LIMITED297.74%78 023
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.41%44 881
SYNOPSYS INC.49.78%32 271
SPLUNK INC.25.46%30 138
