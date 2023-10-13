Shares of technology companies fell as a spike in oil prices associated with the planned Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip caused a flight from risk.

Among high-risk tech stocks, artificial-intelligence chipmaker Nvidia slid 3%. Microsoft ticked down after the software giant closed its $75 billion acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard, the largest in a slew of deals orchestrated by Chief Executive Satya Nadella.

Shares of online marketplace PSQ Holdings rose after the company said preliminary results show third-quarter revenue rising fourfold from the prior quarter.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-23 1741ET