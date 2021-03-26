Tech Finishes Volatile Week Higher On Increased Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, pushing into the green in a volatile week, as investors rotated in and out of the sector based on Treasury yields and risk appetite.

Shares of ThredUp opened 30% above the listing price in their market debut, an early sign that investors continue to be bullish on online secondhand retail.

WeWork agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would take the shared-office provider public at a valuation of roughly $9 billion nearly two years after its high-profile failure to launch a traditional IPO.

Software giant Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire messaging platform Discord for $10 billion or more, The Wall Street Journal reported.

