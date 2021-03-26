Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MSFT
Tech Finishes Volatile Week Higher On Increased Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup

03/26/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose, pushing into the green in a volatile week, as investors rotated in and out of the sector based on Treasury yields and risk appetite.

Shares of ThredUp opened 30% above the listing price in their market debut, an early sign that investors continue to be bullish on online secondhand retail.

WeWork agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would take the shared-office provider public at a valuation of roughly $9 billion nearly two years after its high-profile failure to launch a traditional IPO.

Software giant Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire messaging platform Discord for $10 billion or more, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 752 B 1 752 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 275,97 $
Last Close Price 232,34 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.86%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED1.79%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.66%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-11.56%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.58%54 418
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-4.12%48 819
