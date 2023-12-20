Shares of technology companies fell slightly as a speculative rush into AI stocks slowed.

The semiconductor rally is set to resume Friday after memory-chip maker Micron posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI could be the template for other artificial-intelligence businesses, said one brokerage.

"Deep partnerships [are] forming between other Mega Cap Tech companies and GenAI privates, evidenced by Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google's 20+ partnerships," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley.

Tesla supplier Panasonic decided against building a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery factory in Oklahoma.

Electric-vehicle company Bird Global filed for bankruptcy with an agreement to sell some of its assets to its existing lenders.

Bird was one of the largest operators of e-scooter rental networks in cities around the world.

