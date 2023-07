Shares of technology companies rose slightly, as investors awaited earnings from some key companies in the artificial-intelligence boom.

Microsoft's affiliation with the ChatGPT AI product has helped it generate gains of more than 40% for the year to date, and investors are keenly awaiting projections from the software giant on its AI sales.

