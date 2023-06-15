Tech Up as Microsoft Hits Record on AI Enthusiasm -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied as traders chased upward momentum in artificial-intelligence positions.

Shares of Microsoft rose by more than 3% to record highs as the software giant's affiliation with ChatGPT mints it as the leader of a great leap forward in AI technology.

Uber users will soon encounter full-length video ads for the first time across the company's ride-hailing app, food delivery service Uber Eats, and alcohol sales platform Drizly.

