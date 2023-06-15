Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:10:28 2023-06-15 pm EDT
349.24 USD   +0.33%
05:56pTech Up as Microsoft Hits Record on AI Enthusiasm -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:48pMicrosoft's LinkedIn Planning to Test Ads for Video Streaming
MT
04:32pMicrosoft Will No Longer Make Games for Xbox One Consoles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Up as Microsoft Hits Record on AI Enthusiasm -- Tech Roundup

06/15/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rallied as traders chased upward momentum in artificial-intelligence positions.

Shares of Microsoft rose by more than 3% to record highs as the software giant's affiliation with ChatGPT mints it as the leader of a great leap forward in AI technology.

Uber users will soon encounter full-length video ads for the first time across the company's ride-hailing app, food delivery service Uber Eats, and alcohol sales platform Drizly.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-23 1755ET

Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 B - -
Net income 2023 71 065 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 2 508 B 2 508 B -
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
EV / Sales 2024 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 337,34 $
Average target price 344,53 $
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.15%2 508 287
SYNOPSYS INC.39.70%67 871
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.48.78%64 370
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.03%58 301
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION40.84%46 577
THE TRADE DESK, INC.71.34%37 549
