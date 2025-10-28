Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it had entered a "new phase" in its partnership with OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, following the signing of a definitive agreement that will allow the two technology groups to consolidate their collaboration with a long-term perspective.



In a joint statement, Microsoft and OpenAI—which describe their association as "one of the most successful partnerships in the industry"—explain that the agreement provides for the American software giant to support the generative AI specialist's transition to a public benefit corporation, as well as its recapitalization plan.



Following this round of financing, Microsoft would hold an investment valued at approximately $135bn in OpenAI, representing a 27% stake on a diluted basis excluding the conversion of financial instruments, i.e., taking into account all shareholders, whether employees, investors, or the OpenAI foundation.



Prior to OpenAI's latest round of financing, Microsoft held a 32.5% stake excluding the conversion of financial instruments.



The agreement also preserves certain key elements of the existing partnership, starting with the granting of exclusive intellectual property rights to Microsoft until OpenAI achieves artificial general intelligence (AGI), i.e., the development of intelligence similar to that of humans.



However, Microsoft's intellectual property rights will exclude any consumer hardware that OpenAI may develop, and OpenAI will be able to work on other product projects with third parties.



Microsoft, for its part, will have the opportunity to work on artificial general intelligence (AGI), either alone or through partnerships with third parties.



Finally, OpenAI has committed to purchasing $250bn worth of additional capacity on Azure, Microsoft's cloud platform, but Microsoft will no longer be considered OpenAI's preferred computing power provider.



Following these announcements, Microsoft shares posted the second-strongest gain on the Dow Jones index, rising 2.3% to once again cross the $4 trillion market capitalization threshold, a club to which only Nvidia belongs, although Apple is now closing in fast.