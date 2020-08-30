Log in
Microsoft Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TikTok Deal Talks Slowed Over New China Rules Designed to Affect Sale

08/30/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

By Georgia Wells and Cara Lombardo

Plans to quickly finalize a deal between the Chinese parent company of TikTok and suitors for the app's U.S. operations have been thrown off track as the parties huddled this weekend to weigh new Chinese restrictions that appear designed to affect a potential sale, according to people familiar with the discussions.

China late on Friday issued new restrictions on the export of artificial-intelligence technology that forced ByteDance Ltd., TikTok's parent, to slow down talks with companies including Microsoft Corp., Walmart Inc. and Oracle Corp. for a portion of the social media app, according to people familiar with the matter.

ByteDance, which had received the broad outlines of bids on Friday for the TikTok assets, had been expected to enter into exclusive discussions with one group of suitors over the weekend, the people said. The Trump administration in early August set a mid-September deadline for ByteDance to sell its American operation.

Microsoft and Walmart have been working together, and Oracle has also been joined by ByteDance investors General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital and Coatue Management LLC.

"We are studying the new regulations that were released Friday," ByteDance General Counsel Erich Andersen said. "As with any cross-border transaction, we will follow the applicable laws, which in this case include those of the US and China."

The talks are far from being scuttled, but the latest developments do make clear that China plans to keep as close a watch on any potential deal as the Trump administration. President Trump and other U.S. officials have raised the specter of privacy and national security concerns over TikTok's data collection in demanding that its U.S. operations be sold or that it face a ban. TikTok has said it hasn't and won't share data on U.S. users with the Chinese government.

--Miriam Gottfried, Eva Xiao and Liza Lin contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.03% 228.91 Delayed Quote.45.16%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.22% 57.88 Delayed Quote.9.25%
WALMART INC. 2.69% 140.3 Delayed Quote.18.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 099 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 732 B 1 732 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 231,11 $
Last Close Price 228,91 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.16%1 732 311
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.339.84%84 425
SEA LIMITED279.59%74 463
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.91%47 716
SPLUNK INC.47.17%35 018
SYNOPSYS INC.57.68%33 310
