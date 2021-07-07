TikTok lets users apply for jobs with video resumes

July 7 (Reuters) - Short-video sharing app TikTok on
Wednesday launched a pilot program that lets users upload video
resumes for U.S.-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a
senior data engineer at Shopify or a creative producer
at TikTok itself.
Under the "TikTok Resumes" program, companies including
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Target Corp will
accept video resumes for openings from July 7 through July 31.
Used widely by Gen Z and millennials, the platform will let
users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions with
videos bearing the hashtag #TikTokResumes, the company said in a
blog post. (https://bit.ly/3hnAq71)
The United States has been facing a shortage of willing
workers as labor demand returns after the pandemic, fueled by
rapid vaccinations against the coronavirus.
Known for trend-setting dance videos, TikTok has seen a rise
in career and job-related content under hashtags like
#CareerTok. Companies including dating app Bumble Inc
and Facebook let users network and search for jobs, but
Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn remains the go-to social
media site for professionals.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)