TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources

08/22/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

TikTok, the popular video app used by teenagers, is planning to go to court as early as Monday to fight against an executive order from President Trump, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The legal challenge pertains to an order from the White House prohibiting transactions between TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance.

TikTok is planning to tell the courts that the original executive order, which relies on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, deprives the company of due process, according to sources familiar with the plan, who requested anonymity ahead of the filing. TikTok will also contest a White House assertion that it is a national security threat.

U.S. officials have expressed concern that TikTok could be sharing personal data from its app with China's communist party.

President Trump is forcing the sale of the TikTok's U.S. operations to a U.S. company.

(SOT - AUGUST 13) "But what we want is total security, but we have a deadline of September 15th. And it has to be proven to be totally secure. We don't want to have any information going into China."

Microsoft and Oracle are in talks to make the purchase.

It is not clear which court TikTok will use to file the lawsuit on Monday.

ByteDance, TikTok's parent declined to comment, as did a White House spokesperson.

