    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:56 2023-01-27 pm EST
248.35 USD   +0.14%
01:19pTop French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
RE
07:30aThe Week in Numbers: Tesla strikes back
RE
06:31aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Intel Poised to Decline, Bed Bath & Beyond to Rise
MT
Top French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism

01/27/2023 | 01:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Institute of Political Studies (IEP) or

PARIS (Reuters) - Sciences Po, one of France's top universities, has banned the use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that can generate coherent prose, to prevent fraud and plagiarism.

ChatGPT is a free programme that generates original text about virtually any subject in response to a prompt, including articles, essays, jokes and even poetry, raising concerns across industries about plagiarism.

The university said on Friday the school had emailed all students and faculty announcing a ban on ChatGPT and all other AI-based tools at Sciences Po.

"Without transparent referencing, students are forbidden to use the software for the production of any written work or presentations, except for specific course purposes, with the supervision of a course leader," Sciences Po said, though it did not specify how it would track usage.

ChatGPT has already been banned in some public schools in New York City and Seattle, according to U.S. media reports, while several U.S. universities have announced plans to do fewer take-home assessments and more hand-written essays and oral exams.

Sciences Po, whose main campus is in Paris, added that punishment for using the software may go as far as exclusion from the institution, or even from French higher education as a whole.

"The ChatGPT software is raising important questions for educators and researchers all around the world, with regards to fraud in general, and particularly plagiarism," it said .

Microsoft Corp last week announced a further multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI - the artificial intelligence research lab behind ChatGPT - building on a bet it made on OpenAI nearly four years ago, when it dedicated $1 billion for the startup co-founded by Tesla's Elon Musk and investor Sam Altman.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHERENT CORP. 0.22% 45.11 Delayed Quote.25.90%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.08% 248.3031 Delayed Quote.3.41%
TESLA, INC. 10.00% 176.4068 Delayed Quote.30.11%
