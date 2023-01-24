Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
242.04 USD   -0.22%
05:53pMicrosoft - pc market was in line with expectations; execution c…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says bing search engine continues to gain share in…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says some 80% of linkedin sign-ups came from outsi…
RE
Transcript : Microsoft Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2023

01/24/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Greetings, and welcome to the Microsoft Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 183 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 1 805 B 1 805 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,16x
EV / Sales 2024 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 242,04 $
Average target price 291,68 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.15%1 808 798
SYNOPSYS INC.7.24%53 396
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.10.97%50 312
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.76%49 191
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION20.13%39 498
SEA LIMITED28.25%37 485