Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Microsoft Corporation
News
Summary
MSFT
US5949181045
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
(MSFT)
Add to my list
Report
04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
270.22
USD
-3.74%
05:30p
TRANSCRIPT
: Microsoft Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
05:05p
US Stocks Tumble on Tuesday, With Nasdaq Hitting Session Low
MT
05:01p
US Stocks Tumble on Tuesday, With Nasdaq Ending at Session Low
MT
Transcript : Microsoft Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
04/26/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
04/26/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Microsoft Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
04/25
BMO Lowers Microsoft's Price Target to $340 From $355, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/25
MICROSOFT CORP
: Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
04/19
Wells Fargo Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $400 From $425, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
199 B
-
-
Net income 2022
72 651 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
86 703 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
28,0x
Yield 2022
0,91%
Capitalization
2 026 B
2 026 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
9,76x
EV / Sales 2023
8,48x
Nbr of Employees
181 000
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
47
Last Close Price
270,22 $
Average target price
368,72 $
Spread / Average Target
36,5%
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith
President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer
Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
-16.53%
2 104 520
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
-33.48%
64 292
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
-23.77%
56 179
SEA LIMITED
-59.98%
49 929
SYNOPSYS INC.
-21.05%
44 539
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
-18.92%
42 063
