Equities MSFT US5949181045
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07:59:59 2023-07-25 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|338.50 USD
|-3.56%
|-2.37%
|+46.35%
|Jul. 25
|MICROSOFT CEO SAYS SEEING "GREAT MOMENTUM" FOR AZURE OPENAI SERV…
|Jul. 25
|Global equities, US yields gain ahead of Fed, corporate results
Transcript : Microsoft Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Greetings, and welcome to the Microsoft Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Qu...
Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of operating systems and application development tools (46.5%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows); - development of cloud-based software applications (22.6%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Skype and Microsoft Teams); - sale of video gaming hardware and software (8.2%) : mainly Xbox; - enterprise services (3.7%); - sale of computers, tablets and accessories (3.5%); - other (15.5%). The United States account for 50.5% of net sales.
2023-08-15 - Détachement de
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Microsoft Corporation
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
51
Last Close Price
350.98USD
Average target price
379.47USD
Spread / Average Target
+8.12%
Sector Other Software
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+46.35%
|2566 B $
|+42.96%
|68 586 M $
|+48.34%
|65 790 M $
|+13.60%
|58 509 M $
|+38.27%
|44 485 M $
|+85.66%
|40 120 M $
|+17.24%
|34 663 M $
|+157.79%
|34 573 M $
|+62.20%
|26 672 M $
|+39.35%
|24 152 M $