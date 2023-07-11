14:04 ET -- Microsoft is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Microsoft can close its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, delivering a major setback to the Biden administration's attempt to rein in big mergers. The deal would combine Microsoft's Xbox videogaming business with the publisher of popular franchises such as "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft" and "Candy Crush." The ruling means there isn't a current obstacle in the U.S. to keep the companies from merging. They are still seeking U.K. approval. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matt.walker@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-23 1420ET