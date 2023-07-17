10:19 ET -- Activision Blizzard is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Microsoft has reached an agreement with Sony Group to keep Activision's popular Call of Duty series on Sony's PlayStation if its $75 billion deal for Activision is completed, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Microsoft had previously made agreements with Nintendo, Nvidia and other rivals--but not Sony--to make Call of Duty equally accessible to them over a 10-year period. Microsoft said Sony had declined to join this agreement as it has opposed the megamerger, but now, the software giant said Sony is on board. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

