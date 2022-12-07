Trending: Microsoft Would Allow Access to Activision's Call of Duty

14:05 ET -- Activision Blizzard Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Microsoft Corp., which is trying to purchase the videogame developer in a deal valued at about $75 billion, said it will give Nintendo Co. access to Activision's popular "Call of Duty" games for a decade if the acquisition is approved. The move is Microsoft's latest effort to prevent possible regulatory action against the acquisition and follows a similar pledge to Sony Group Corp., maker of the PlayStation videogame console. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

