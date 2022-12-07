Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:29 2022-12-07 pm EST
244.76 USD   -0.15%
02:21pTrending: Microsoft Would Allow Access to Activision's Call of Duty
DJ
12:22pMicrosoft : Connect, collaborate and share with new communities in Microsoft Teams
PU
12:07pGlobal markets live: Glencore, Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Amazon...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Microsoft Would Allow Access to Activision's Call of Duty

12/07/2022 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:05 ET -- Activision Blizzard Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Microsoft Corp., which is trying to purchase the videogame developer in a deal valued at about $75 billion, said it will give Nintendo Co. access to Activision's popular "Call of Duty" games for a decade if the acquisition is approved. The move is Microsoft's latest effort to prevent possible regulatory action against the acquisition and follows a similar pledge to Sony Group Corp., maker of the PlayStation videogame console. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1420ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -1.02% 75.39 Delayed Quote.14.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.22% 244.75 Delayed Quote.-27.12%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.33% 5782 Delayed Quote.7.42%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.27% 10875 Delayed Quote.-23.90%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:21pTrending: Microsoft Would Allow Access to Activision's Call of Duty
DJ
12:22pMicrosoft : Connect, collaborate and share with new communities in Microsoft Teams
PU
12:07pGlobal markets live: Glencore, Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Amazon...
MS
10:24aMicrosoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo
RE
10:17aRecession ahead
MS
09:06aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 7
MS
08:19aEnthusiast Gaming Signs on Verizon and Xbox as New NFL Tuesday Night Gaming Media Spons..
MT
08:08aRecession Warnings Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures Premarket Wednesday
MT
07:21aMicrosoft Unveils 10-Year Commitment With Nintendo for Call of Duty
MT
07:17aFutures fall on growing fears of recession
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 624 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 1 827 B 1 827 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,26x
EV / Sales 2024 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 245,12 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.12%1 827 240
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.10%50 158
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.94%48 504
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.67%44 895
SEA LIMITED-73.29%33 569
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.23%31 930