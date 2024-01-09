14:19 ET -- Microsoft is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The European Union said it is considering whether to begin reviewing Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI under the bloc's merger regulations, a month after the U.K. said it was also weighing whether the tech partnership could impact competition. The EU is requesting feedback from interested parties by March 11. Microsoft, which now has a non-voting observer seat on the OpenAI board, has invested $13 billion in OpenAI in exchange for what is essentially a 49% stake in the earnings of its for-profit arm. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

