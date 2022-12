9:43 ET -- Microsoft Corp. and Activision Blizzard Inc. are among the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision, saying the $75 billion deal would harm competition. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

12-09-22 0958ET