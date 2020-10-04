Trump's diagnosis fuels uncertainty for skittish U.S. stock market

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Investors are gauging how a potential
deterioration in President Donald Trump's health could impact
asset prices in coming weeks, as the U.S. leader remains
hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
So far, markets have been comparatively sanguine: hopes of a
breakthrough in talks among U.S. lawmakers on another stimulus
package took the edge off a stock market selloff on Friday, with
the S&P 500 losing less than 1% and so-called safe-haven
assets seeing limited demand. News of Trump's hospitalization at
a military medical center outside Washington, where he remained
on Saturday, came after trading ended on Friday.
Many investors are concerned, however, that a serious
decline in Trump’s health less than a month before Americans go
to the polls on Nov. 3 could roil a U.S. stock market that
recently notched its worst monthly performance since its selloff
in March while causing turbulence in other assets.
If the president’s health is in jeopardy, there's "too much
uncertainty in the situation for the markets just to shrug it
off," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
The various outcomes investors currently envision run the
gamut from a quick recovery that bolsters Trump's image as a
fighter to a drawn-out illness or death stoking uncertainty and
drying up risk appetite across markets.
Should uncertainty persist, technology and momentum stocks
that have led this year's rally may be particularly vulnerable
to a selloff, some investors said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq
fell more than 2% on Friday, double the S&P 500's decline.
"If people ... get nervous right now, probably it manifests
itself in crowded trades like tech and mega-cap being unwound a
bit," Delwiche said
A record 80% of fund managers surveyed last month by BofA
Global Research said that buying technology stocks was the
market's "most crowded" trade.
The concentration of investors in big tech stocks has also
raised concerns over their outsized sway on moves in the broader
market.
The largest five U.S. companies – Google parent Alphabet
, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and
Microsoft – now account for almost 25% of the S&P 500's
market capitalization, according to research firm Oxford
Economics.
FISCAL STIMULUS TALKS
Trump’s diagnosis has intensified the spotlight on the
fiscal stimulus talks in Washington, with investors saying
agreement on another aid package could act as a stabilizing
force on markets in the face of election-related uncertainty.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a
Democrat, said on Friday that negotiations were continuing, but
she is waiting for a response from the White House on key areas.
Fresh stimulus could speed economic healing from the impact
of the pandemic, which has put millions of Americans out of
work, and benefit economically-sensitive companies whose stock
performance has lagged this year, investors said.
For those who are underweight stocks, "we would be using
this volatility as an opportunity to increase equities because
we think we're in an early-stage economic recovery," said Keith
Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory.
Market action on Friday suggested some investors may have
been positioning for a stimulus announcement in the midst of the
selloff.
The S&P 500 sectors representing industrials and financials,
two groups that are more sensitive to a broad economic recovery,
rallied 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively, while the broader index
declined.
Even with worries over Trump's condition, "the fiscal
program has been the loudest noise in the market," said Arnim
Holzer, macro and correlation defense strategist at EAB
Investment Group.
Investor hedges against election-related market swings put
in place over the last few months may have softened Friday's
decline and could, to a degree, mitigate future volatility, said
Christopher Stanton of hedge fund Sunrise Capital Partners LLC.
Despite Trump's illness, futures on the Cboe Volatility
Index continued to show expectations of elevated volatility
after the Nov. 3 vote, a pattern consistent with concerns of a
contested election.
Nagging doubts over whether the Republican president would
agree to hand over the keys to the White House if he loses have
grown in recent weeks. During his first debate with Democratic
challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday, Trump declined to commit to
accepting the results, repeating his unfounded complaint that
mail-in ballots would lead to election fraud.
"If Trump's health does not recover ... then he might give
up on contesting the election," said Michael Purves, chief
executive of Tallbacken Capital Advisors. But "markets are not
shifting off the contested election thing right now."
