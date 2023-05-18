Twitter alleges Microsoft improperly used its data

May 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has alleged that Microsoft Corp violated an agreement over using the social media company's data, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Twitter owner Elon Musk's lawyer said in the letter that Microsoft had used more Twitter data than it was supposed to, and also shared the data with government agencies without permission.

The letter, first reported by The New York Times, said though Microsoft had agreed to comply with Twitter's Developer Agreement and Policy, a recent review of the tech giant's activity suggests that it may have been in violation of "multiple provisions of the Agreement for an extended period of time."

"Microsoft also appears to have used the Twitter API for unauthorized uses and purposes," lawyer Alex Spiro wrote in the letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company on Thursday heard from a law firm representing Twitter with some questions about its previous use of the free Twitter application programming interface (API).

"We will review these questions and respond appropriately. We look forward to continuing our long term partnership with the company," the spokesperson said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Twitter owner Elon Musk is at odds with Microsoft over its artificial intelligence platform.

Musk said in April he will launch an AI platform that he calls "TruthGPT" to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.

He has criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of "training the AI to lie" and said OpenAI has now become a "closed source," "for-profit" organization that is "closely allied with Microsoft."

He has also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)