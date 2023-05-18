Twitter alleges Microsoft improperly used its data

May 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has alleged that
Microsoft Corp violated an agreement over using the
social media company's data, according to a letter seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
Twitter owner Elon Musk's lawyer said in the letter that
Microsoft had used more Twitter data than it was supposed to,
and also shared the data with government agencies without
permission.
The letter, first reported by The New York Times, said
though Microsoft had agreed to comply with Twitter's Developer
Agreement and Policy, a recent review of the tech giant's
activity suggests that it may have been in violation of
"multiple provisions of the Agreement for an extended period of
time."
"Microsoft also appears to have used the Twitter API for
unauthorized uses and purposes," lawyer Alex Spiro wrote in the
letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
A Microsoft spokesperson said the company on Thursday heard
from a law firm representing Twitter with some questions about
its previous use of the free Twitter application programming
interface (API).
"We will review these questions and respond appropriately.
We look forward to continuing our long term partnership with the
company," the spokesperson said.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request
for comment.
Twitter owner Elon Musk is at odds with Microsoft over its
artificial intelligence platform.
Musk said in April he will launch an AI platform that he
calls "TruthGPT" to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and
Google.
He has criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind
chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of "training the AI to lie" and said
OpenAI has now become a "closed source," "for-profit"
organization that is "closely allied with Microsoft."
He has also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not
taking AI safety seriously.
