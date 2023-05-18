Twitter alleges "unauthorized" data usage by Microsoft

May 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has alleged that
Microsoft Corp violated an agreement over using the
social media company's data, according to a letter seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
Twitter owner Elon Musk's lawyer leveled accusations of
"unauthorized" usage of Twitter's data by Microsoft, including
sharing data with government agencies without permission in some
cases.
In the letter addressed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella,
Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro asked the tech giant to conduct an
audit of its use of Twitter's content. The letter was first
reported by the New York Times.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request
for comment.
As per Twitter's agreement, the social media company
enforces rate limits on use of its application programming
interface (API) for all developers.
"Despite these limitations, the Microsoft Apps
accessed Twitter's APIs over 780 million times and retrieved
over 26 billion tweets in 2022 alone," the letter said.
A Microsoft spokesperson said the company on Thursday heard
from a law firm representing Twitter with some questions about
its previous use of the free Twitter APIs.
"We will review these questions and respond appropriately.
We look forward to continuing our long term partnership with the
company," the spokesperson said.
Twitter's accusations come at a time when Elon Musk is at
odds with Microsoft over its artificial intelligence platform.
Musk said in April he will launch AI platform "TruthGPT" to
challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.
He has criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind
chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of "training the AI to lie" and said
OpenAI has now become a "closed source," "for-profit"
organization that is "closely allied with Microsoft."
He has also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not
taking AI safety seriously.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)