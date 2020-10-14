Twitter's security fell short before hack targeting celebrities, regulator says

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc suffered
from cybersecurity shortfalls that enabled a "simple" hack
attributed to a Florida teenager to take over the accounts of
several of the world's most famous people in July, according to
a report released on Wednesday.
The report by New York's Department of Financial Services
also recommended that the largest social media companies be
deemed systemically important, like some banks following the
2008 financial crisis, with a dedicated regulator monitoring
their ability to combat cyberattacks and election interference.
"That Twitter was vulnerable to an unsophisticated attack
shows that self-regulation is not the answer," said Linda
Lacewell, the financial services superintendent.
Twitter has acknowledged that some employees were duped into
sharing account credentials prior to the hack.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a probe following the
July 15 hack of celebrity Twitter accounts, in an alleged scam
that stole more than $118,000 in Bitcoin.
Those whose accounts were hacked included U.S. presidential
candidate Joe Biden; former President Barack Obama; billionaires
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk; singer Kanye West, and his
wife Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star.
Lacewell said hackers obtained log-in credentials after
calling several employees, pretending to work in Twitter's
information technology department, and claiming to be responding
to problems with the company's Virtual Private Network, which
had become common because employees were working from home.
"The extraordinary access the hackers obtained with this
simple technique underscores Twitter's cybersecurity
vulnerability and the potential for devastating consequences,"
the report said.
Twitter's lack at the time of a chief information security
officer also made the San Francisco-based company more
vulnerable, the report said.
Florida prosecutors said Graham Ivan Clark was the
mastermind behind the hack, and charged the 17-year-old Tampa
resident as an adult with 30 felonies.
Clark has pleaded not guilty. Federal
prosecutors charged two others with aiding the hack.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)