    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26:23 2023-05-03 pm EDT
307.07 USD   +0.54%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

U.S. FTC to enforce law to curb risks of artificial intelligence -chief

05/03/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission's chief said the agency was committed to using existing laws to rein in some of the dangers of artificial intelligence, such as enhancing the power of dominant firms and "turbocharging" fraud.

"Although these (AI) tools are novel, they are not exempt from existing rules, and the FTC will vigorously enforce the laws we are charged with administering, even in this new market," FTC Chair Lina Khan wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday.

The sudden popularity of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT this year has prompted global calls for regulation amid concerns about its possible use for wrongdoing even as companies seek to use it to enhance efficiency.

She described the agency as "well equipped" to handle the job.

One risk she noted was that firms that dominate cloud services and computing would become even more powerful as they help startups and other firms launch their own AI. AI tools could also be used to facilitate collusion to raise prices.

Khan expressed concern that generative AI, which writes in conversational English, could be used to help scammers write more specific and effective phishing emails.

"When enforcing the law's prohibition on deceptive practices, we will look not just at the fly-by-night scammers deploying these tools but also at the upstream firms that are enabling them," she wrote.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 B - -
Net income 2023 71 248 M - -
Net cash 2023 64 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,1x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 2 271 B 2 271 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
EV / Sales 2024 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 305,41 $
Average target price 329,60 $
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.35%2 271 988
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.31.13%57 441
SYNOPSYS INC.16.39%56 598
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.00%52 874
SEA LIMITED43.09%42 989
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION14.36%38 328
