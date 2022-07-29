U.S. equity funds lure inflows on strong corporate earnings

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw a weekly inflow
after four straight weeks of outflows in the week to July 28,
bolstered by optimism over positive second-quarter earnings
data, however, investors were still cautious ahead of the
Federal Reserve meeting.
According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. equity funds drew a
net $630 million in inflows, the first weekly net buying since
June 22.
Electric automaker Tesla and Google parent Alphabet
Inc, both reported a better-than-expected quarterly
result during the reported week, while Microsoft Corp
raised its annual sales forecasts.
Of the 265 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so
far, 77% beat the consensus net income estimates, Refinitiv data
showed.
Investors purchased U.S. large-, and small-cap equity funds
of $4.06 billion and $1.28 billion, respectively, although
mid-cap funds had outflows of $206 million.
Meanwhile, growth and value oriented funds, both witnessed
outflows, valued $785 million and $2.08 billion respectively.
Among sectoral funds, gold and precious metals funds
obtained $226 million in inflows but remaining sectors recorded
outflows, with utilities and tech each witnessing net selling of
more than $500 million.
Bond funds saw money withdrawals for the third week, leading
to a net outflow of $2.88 billion for the week.
Investors exited U.S. taxable bond funds worth a net $3.16
billion, but municipal bond funds obtained marginal inflows of
$47 million.
U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds and
short/intermediate government and treasury funds witnessed $3.36
billion and $1.89 billion worth of outflows, but high yield
funds gained inflows of $4.7 billion after two weeks of net
selling.
Meanwhile, money market funds garnered a fourth weekly
inflow, amounting to $4.34 billion.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)