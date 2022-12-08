Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36 2022-12-08 pm EST
247.48 USD   +1.27%
03:34pActivision Blizzard's CEO Says Acquisition by Microsoft Will Take Place Despite FTC Efforts
DJ
03:15pFTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision
MT
02:36pUS sues to block Microsoft buyout of gaming giant Activision
AN
U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision

12/08/2022 | 02:26pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) -

The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games.

Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022 that it would buy Activision for $68.7 billion in the

biggest gaming industry deal

in history.

In its complaint, the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, said that Microsoft had a record of buying valuable gaming content and using it to suppress competition from rival consoles.

"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. "Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets."

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company would fight the FTC. "While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court," he said.

The decision to sue comes as the Biden administration has taken a

more aggressive approach

to antitrust enforcement. The U.S. Department of Justice recently stopped a $2.2-billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher, and smaller U.S. rival Simon & Schuster.

Shares in Microsoft and Activision both fell on news of the FTC complaint. Shares in Activision were down 2.3% at $74.19 per share, while Microsoft slipped from earlier highs but was still trading nearly 1% higher for the day at $246.31.

The U.S. software company had said it wanted the deal to help it compete with gaming leaders Tencent and PlayStation owner Sony, which has criticized the deal.

To woo regulators, shortly after the deal was announced Microsoft announced a new set of principles for

its app store

, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

And in December, in another move to blunt criticism, Microsoft entered into a 10-year commitment to bring "Call of Duty" to Nintendo platforms, bringing the popular

first-person shooter series

to the company for the first time. Microsoft made the same offer to Sony.

Chair Lina Khan and the two Democrats on the commission voted to approve the complaint, while Commissioner Christine Wilson voted no.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter, Nick Zieminski and Alexandra Alper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A10 NETWORKS, INC. 0.91% 19.335 Delayed Quote.15.44%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -1.36% 74.87 Delayed Quote.14.13%
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD. 1.15% 17.55 End-of-day quote.-22.52%
INTUIT INC. 4.20% 405.09 Delayed Quote.-39.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.17% 247.21 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -1.31% 5706 Delayed Quote.7.77%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.93% 10665 Delayed Quote.-24.87%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.73% 317.4 Delayed Quote.-34.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 624 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 1 822 B 1 822 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,23x
EV / Sales 2024 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 244,37 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.34%1 821 650
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.99%49 513
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.29%48 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.18%44 052
SEA LIMITED-74.03%32 637
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.10%32 058