U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) -
The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed
at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to
buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over
concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games.
Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022
that it would buy Activision for $68.7 billion in the
biggest gaming industry deal
in history.
In its complaint, the Federal Trade Commission, which
enforces antitrust law, said that Microsoft had a record of
buying valuable gaming content and using it to suppress
competition from rival consoles.
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold
content from its gaming rivals," said Holly Vedova, director of
the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. "Today we seek to stop
Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game
studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and
fast-growing gaming markets."
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company would fight
the FTC. "While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have
complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to
present our case in court," he said.
The decision to sue comes as the Biden administration
has taken a
more aggressive approach
to antitrust enforcement. The U.S. Department of Justice
recently stopped a $2.2-billion merger of Penguin Random House,
the world's largest book publisher, and smaller U.S. rival Simon
& Schuster.
Shares in Microsoft and Activision both fell on news of
the FTC complaint. Shares in Activision were down 2.3% at $74.19
per share, while Microsoft slipped from earlier highs but was
still trading nearly 1% higher for the day at $246.31.
The U.S. software company had said it wanted the deal to
help it compete with gaming leaders Tencent and
PlayStation owner Sony, which has criticized the deal.
To woo regulators, shortly after the deal was announced
Microsoft announced a new set of principles for
its app store
, including open access to developers who meet privacy and
security standards.
And in December, in another move to blunt criticism,
Microsoft entered into a 10-year commitment to bring "Call of
Duty" to Nintendo platforms, bringing the popular
first-person shooter series
to the company for the first time. Microsoft made the same
offer to Sony.
Chair Lina Khan and the two Democrats on the commission
voted to approve the complaint, while Commissioner Christine
Wilson voted no.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by David
Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter, Nick Zieminski and Alexandra
Alper)