U.S. stocks surge in recovery; dollar, bond yields dip

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied in a sharp
rebound on Friday as investors set aside inflation worries and
bought shares hammered by the week's volatility, with the shift
back into riskier assets dragging on the dollar.
The jump in shares was in step with buoyant global stocks as
investors put on the back burner concerns that rising prices
could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
sooner than expected and reduce the gush of cash that has
propelled financial markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%, the S&P
500 jumped 1.5%, the most on any day since March 26, and
the Nasdaq Composite leaped 2.3%, its biggest one-day
rise in about two months.
The MSCI World Index, which tracks 50
markets, jumped 1.5%.
But some warned that investors may be too complacent if they
ignore the dangers of accelerating price pressures.
"I don't see us off to the races," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, which manages about
$4 billion in assets. He said inflation risks are "real" and
financial markets will likely be choppy for some time.
"You could buy (stocks) if you could sleep at night with the
volatility, but I might have a slug of cash, too."
Indeed, even with Friday's strong recovery, U.S. stocks
still notched their worst performances in nearly three months
for the week. The S&P 500 lost 1.4% this week, while the Nasdaq
shed 2.3%, declines not seen since Feb. 26.
Still, mega-cap growth stocks, which have been beaten down
this week on concerns over their lofty valuations, surged, with
shares in Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and
Microsoft Corp ending up at least 1.9% each and Tesla
Inc leaping 3.2%.
Fears of rising prices burst into the fore this week and
spooked markets, and despite assurances from the Fed it does not
expect to tighten policy anytime soon, some investors worry
policymakers may be misjudging inflation risks.
That said, data released on Friday showed U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks
wore off, further bolstering arguments that the economic
recovery was far from roaring, and that interest rate hikes are
not imminent.
That appeared to calm markets, for now.
The U.S. dollar dropped as risk appetite recovered and the
prospect of rate hikes occurring sooner faded (higher rates
burnish the currency's appeal). Against a basket of six major
currencies, the U.S. dollar index shed 0.5% to 90.312.
A softer dollar lifted the euro, which jumped 0.6%
to $1.21445.
The surprisingly muted retail sales report weighed on
benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which fell to
1.6335%. Two-year Treasury yields dipped to 0.1510%.
The drop in yields flattened the yield curve, an indicator
of economic growth expectations, by a touch. The spread between
two- and 10-year Treasury yields, which had widened earlier this
week when investors were focused on inflation, narrowed to 148.3
basis points.
Pullbacks in the dollar and Treasury yields added to the
appeal of non-yielding bullion, with spot gold up 0.9% at
$1,843.11 an ounce.
Oil prices also rebounded on Friday to claw back some of the
losses seen the previous day as a weaker dollar increased the
appeal of the commodity for holders of other currencies.
Brent crude jumped 2.5% to $68.70 a barrel, and U.S.
West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.4% to $65.36 a
barrel.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered some
ground after skidding 13% this week on reports of a regulatory
probe into crypto exchange Binance, and after Tesla's chief
executive, Elon Musk, said the carmaker would stop accepting the
token as payment due to environmental concerns.
Bitcoin was up 1.9% at $50,239.51, but was markedly below a
record $64,889.97 struck on April 14.
