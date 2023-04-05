Advanced search
UK Regulator Launches Cloud Market Investigation Amid Concerns on Practices of Amazon, Microsoft

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
By Kyle Morris


The U.K.'s Office of Communications said Wednesday that it is proposing a cloud market investigation as a study by the regulator has uncovered practices and features that could limit competition, and that it is particularly concerned about the practices of Amazon and Microsoft because of their dominant market position.

The regulator said competition could deteriorate further in a critical digital market for the U.K. economy if left unaddressed. High fees for transferring data out, committed spend discounts and technical restrictions are making it hard for business customers to switch cloud provider or use multiple providers, it said.

Areas for concern include egress fees, technical restrictions on interoperability and committed spend discounts.

In the U.K., Amazon Web Services and Microsoft have a combined market share of 60%-70% and Google is their closest competitor with 5%-10%, Ofcom said.

Ofcom said it has proposed to refer the cloud infrastructure market to the Competition and Markets Authority to carry out an investigation.

Feedback is being invited by May 17 and it plans to publish a final report by no later than Oct. 5.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 0240ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.38% 104.76 Delayed Quote.18.74%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.50% 103.95 Delayed Quote.23.75%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.02% 287.18 Delayed Quote.19.75%
03:00aRS Group profit tops consensus; Entain goes shopping
AN
02:41aUK Regulator Launches Cloud Market Investigation Amid Concerns on Practices of Amazon, ..
DJ
02:27aUK cloud market needs competition probe -Ofcom
RE
01:43aMicrosoft Shelves New London Office Plan
MT
04/04HealthEquity Collaborates With Microsoft to Modernize Healthcare Benefit Administration
MT
04/04Activision threatened, spied on workers amid union drive, U.S. agency alleges
RE
04/04National Bank on Thomson Reuters' US$2.2 Billion Return of Capital and Share Consolidat..
MT
04/04Italy will fall behind if ChatGPT not reactivated soon - deputy PM
RE
04/04OpenAI and Italy's Data Protection Authority to hold meeting on Wednesday
RE
04/04Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
RE
