Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Watchdog Clears Microsoft Planned Acquisition of Nuance Communications

03/02/2022 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker


The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it won't be referring Microsoft Corp.'s planned acquisition of Nuance Communications Inc. for a further Phase 2 review.

The regulator said on Jan. 12 that it had started a formal investigation into the deal to see whether it would lessen competition within U.K. markets.

On Dec. 21 the European Union's antitrust authority unconditionally approved the deal, saying that it wouldn't significantly reduce competition and wouldn't raise any concerns.

The U.S. software giant said in April that it struck a deal to buy transcription-technology company Nuance, valued at $19.7 billion including Nuance's net debt, in a bet on the growing demand for digital tools within healthcare.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 0445ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.29% 294.95 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 0.02% 55.53 Delayed Quote.0.38%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
04:45aUK Watchdog Clears Microsoft Planned Acquisition of Nuance Communications
DJ
04:34aUK Competition Watchdog OKs Microsoft's $20 Billion Purchase of Nuance Communications
MT
03:15aFactbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/01WRAPUP 2-Boeing, Exxon, Apple join Western firms spurning Russia over Ukraine
RE
03/01Salesforce posts upbeat results on hybrid work boost
RE
03/01MICROSOFT : New security, communication offerings in Microsoft 365 help unleash the power ..
PU
03/01E2 | EDUCATION EXCHANGE COMING MARCH : Tune in for focus on moving forward together
PU
03/01DirecTV plans to drop Russia's RT America from lineup
RE
03/01MICROSOFT : Flight Simulator available on Xbox One and other supported devices via Xbox Cl..
PU
03/01FD Technologies Up 28% on Strategic Partnership Deal With Microsoft
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 72 573 M - -
Net cash 2022 86 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 2 211 B 2 211 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 294,95 $
Average target price 373,68 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.30%2 211 201
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-19.41%77 889
SEA LIMITED-43.45%71 085
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-16.94%63 759
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.50%47 110
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.22%41 747