UK Watchdog Clears Microsoft Planned Acquisition of Nuance Communications

By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it won't be referring Microsoft Corp.'s planned acquisition of Nuance Communications Inc. for a further Phase 2 review.

The regulator said on Jan. 12 that it had started a formal investigation into the deal to see whether it would lessen competition within U.K. markets.

On Dec. 21 the European Union's antitrust authority unconditionally approved the deal, saying that it wouldn't significantly reduce competition and wouldn't raise any concerns.

The U.S. software giant said in April that it struck a deal to buy transcription-technology company Nuance, valued at $19.7 billion including Nuance's net debt, in a bet on the growing demand for digital tools within healthcare.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 0445ET