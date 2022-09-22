Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
09/22/2022
238.95 USD   -1.44%
03:22aUK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google
RE
02:49aUK Office of Communications to Conduct Cloud Market Study on Amazon, Microsoft, Google
MT
02:24aBritain to examine competition in cloud services
RE
UK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google

09/22/2022 | 03:22am EDT
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain said it would investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by the "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which together account for around 81% of revenue.

Communications regulator Ofcom also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.

It said if it concluded the cloud market was not working well it could recommendation policy changes, take enforcement action or ask the competition regulator to investigate.

It plans to publish a final report within 12 months, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Andy Bruce and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.84% 99.28 Delayed Quote.-31.46%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.99% 118.54 Delayed Quote.-28.90%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.44% 238.95 Delayed Quote.-28.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 B - -
Net income 2023 76 114 M - -
Net cash 2023 78 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 1 782 B 1 782 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,73x
EV / Sales 2024 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 238,95 $
Average target price 333,62 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.95%1 782 063
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.08%59 960
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.03%48 360
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.20%46 791
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.90%45 734
SEA LIMITED-74.50%32 266