UK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain said it would
investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by
the "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and
Alphabet's Google, which together account for around
81% of revenue.
Communications regulator Ofcom also said on Thursday it
would examine other digital markets over the next year,
including messaging services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and
Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.
It said if it concluded the cloud market was not working
well it could recommendation policy changes, take enforcement
action or ask the competition regulator to investigate.
It plans to publish a final report within 12 months, it
said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Andy Bruce and Jason
Neely)